Ezekiel Elliott seeks restraining order in NY; NFL insists Zeke remains suspended

The NFLPA was back in federal court Monday on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, with the intent to seek a temporary restraining order that would put Elliott's suspension on hold and allow him back on the field.

Elliott sued the NFL on Sept. 1 in the Eastern District of Texas and the league filed a a lawsuit of its own against Elliott five days later in the Southern District of New York. That's where Elliott's legal team was Monday, to answer the NFL complaint and file a motion seeking the restraining order, a copy of which was obtained by CBS Sports Radio Legal Analyst Amy Dash.

Elliott's representatives asked for the restraining order to be put in place before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Cowboys play the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday.

After Elliott had previously been granted an injunction to put a hold on the suspension, the NFL won a 2-1 legal victory in front of a three-judge panel to vacate the injunction and the league announced Elliott's suspension was reinstated. The NFLPA wants a Texas judge to reinstate the old injunction or issue a new injunction because of some procedural issues that occurred in Texas, but the NFL stands by its statement that the suspension will stand.

"The suspension is in place. Anyone who tells you otherwise is not accurate," spokesman Joe Lockhart said.

It seems unlikely the injunction will be reinstated on a long-term basis by the Texas court.

According to Tom Gies, a management-side labor lawyer for Crowell and Moring, LLP who previously correctly assessed Elliott's situation, even if Judge Amos L. Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas reinstates the injunction and/or issues a new injunction, a suspension is likely to follow for Elliott because the NFL will have a legal remedy.

If Elliott's camp were to file a new lawsuit, Gies believes the NFL would "file a motion to transfer that case" to New York. And if Mazzant were to reinstate the old injuction, Gies said the league would have the ability to procure an "order of mandamus."

"Even if Mazzant does issue a new injunction under the new circumstances, the NFL can -- and likely will -- immediately appeal the injunction and ask the Fifth Circuit to issue an 'order of mandamus,' which essentially tells Mazzant and the District Court to stand down," Gies said.

An order of mandamus is an order from a superior court letting the lower court to cease/desist or proceed in a certain way.

If the New York court is willing to hear the motion for the restraining order Tuesday, we could quickly learn Elliott's fate for the immediate future. If not, things could continue to remain murky moving forward, with the possibility of an awkward game of chicken unfolding between the NFL and the Cowboys, Elliott and the NFLPA.