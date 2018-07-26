Falcons expertly trolled a local news anchor after tweet about Julio Jones

Julio Jones got an 'adjusted' deal and everyone else got a brand new screensaver

The Julio Jones saga has been resolved in Atlanta. The star Falcons wide receiver was hoping for a better contractual situation heading into this season, and he finally came to an agreement on an "adjusted" deal with the club just prior to the start of training camp on Thursday. 

A solution may have been found, but not before serious concern over a possible holdout from Jones arose. One of the people who seemed quite worried over the past few days was Fox 5 Atlanta anchor Buck Lanford, who essentially tried to guilt Jones into reporting using the screensaver situation of his 10-year-old son.

A changed screensaver? That's an absolute dagger!

As you'd imagine, poor Buck got pretty thoroughly roasted by the internet in the wake of #ScreenSaverGate.

But arguably the best response came from the Falcons themselves on Thursday, as the team account took aim at Buck with a very subtle (yet very effective) jab. 

That, my friends, is how you do it.

Julio has his new deal, Falcons fans have hope, and Buck's kid has his new screensaver. What a way to start the season.

