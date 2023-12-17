The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in an NFC South matchup and the Falcons will be hungry for a victory that allows them to keep pace in the division and the NFC wild-card race. The Falcons are 6-7 on the season but behind the Buccaneers in the division and the Packers for the final NFC Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Panthers (1-12) have the worst record in the NFL by two games but are looking for some sort of momentum for their rookie quarterback to carry into next season.

Panthers vs. Falcons spread: Falcons -3

Panthers vs. Falcons over/under: 32.5 points

Panthers vs. Falcons money line: Falcons -151, Panthers +127

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina dropped its sixth straight game last time out, falling 28-6 to the New Orleans Saints. Six points is the lowest offensive total for the Panthers all season.

Even though they lost, the Panthers were strong on the ground and finished the game with 204 rushing yards. That's the most rushing yards they've managed all season. Quarterback Bryce Young has struggled in his first professional season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft enters Week 15 completing 58.5% of his passes for 2,192 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Atlanta is coming off a disheartening loss to the Buccaneers last week that put the Falcons on the outside looking in of the NFC playoff picture. However, the Falcons still have a playoff spot within reach and they'll be looking to get back on track against the NFL's worst team through the first 14 weeks of the season.

In Week 1, the Falcons defeated the Panthers 24-10 in Atlanta as 3.5-point home favorites. The defense forced three turnovers and the two-headed monster of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson combined to produce 177 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Look for the Falcons to attack Carolina's No. 22-ranked run defense again on Sunday.

