Thanks to All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's courtship of Taylor Swift, the early portion of the 2023 NFL season has been marked by increases across the board in viewership, sales, and engagements alike in professional football. That rising tide has lifted Kelce's status in particular, which is reflected in the amount of money wagered in his name in the league's blossoming gambling market.

During a panel at the Global Gaming Conference in Las Vegas, FanDuel CEO Amy Howe shared that bets involving Kelce have doubled since he began his public relationship with Swift. The revelation comes after multiple sportsbooks have begun offering Taylor Swift-themed Travis Kelce prop bets for Chiefs games.

"There's more Kelce betting, that's for sure," Howe said. "Just when you think (Swift) couldn't conquer anything else, she conquers the sports world too."

While Kelce's star power has been taken to the next level by trying to woo Swift, an ankle injury suffered in a Chiefs win over the Minnesota Vikings has now gotten in the way of his "Don Juan" streak. Kelce was able to return to the game, but he has a short week working against him as the Chiefs prepare for a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos.