What would you do if you won $5.5 million on an NFL game? That's what a Florida bettor is trying to figure out this week after hitting on an absurd $500K Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals same-game parlay, per ESPN.

With 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led a six-play, 55-yard drive that set up a 38-yard game-winning field goal from new kicker Matt Ammendola. It must have been thrilling for the Florida bettor we're discussing, since they had Houston upsetting Cincinnati as one of their four SGP legs:

Devin Singletary Over 51.5 Rushing Yards Devin Singletary Anytime TD Over 45.5 points in the game Houston Texans ML

Betting on Singletary was a great call, as he rushed for a career-high 150 yards and one touchdown with Dameon Pierce out of the lineup due to injury.

This bettor was clearly high on Stroud and the Texans. The No. 2 overall pick is the only rookie quarterback in the last 40 years to lead a game-winning drive starting in the final two minutes of regulation in back-to-back games. Stroud has the fourth-most passing yards through nine career games in NFL history (2,626), and is just the second rookie all-time to throw for 800 passing yards in a two-game span. Because of his heroics, one Florida bettor is much richer.