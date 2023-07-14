Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are making a new addition to their already large family, as the Chargers legend told AL.com that the couple are expecting their 10th child this October. The newest member of the Rivers family will be a baby boy, adding to a group that includes seven girls and two boys.

The Rivers' 10th child marks the largest family size in three generations, as his mother and father both came from families consisting of nine children. The newborn comes after Rivers enjoyed a long and successful career in the NFL before becoming a high school football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala.

The couple has yet to decide on a name for the child.

"We've had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap," Rivers said. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

Baby Rivers will join a large group of brothers and sisters ranging from ages four to 21. One of the Rivers' children, Gunner, will be the starting quarterback this year at St. Michael.

Rivers played in the NFL from 2004 until 2020 with the Chargers and Colts and ranks sixth on the league's all-time passing yards list with 63,440.