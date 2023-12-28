Things are not going well for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs right now. As the Chiefs' offense sputters, Kelce has taken some criticism, and former NFL tight end Eric Ebron is catching a few shots in the process.

In the Chiefs' 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, Kelce caught five passes for 44 yards. In the aftermath of that defeat, Kelce has been the butt of some jokes online, including cracks about his performance slipping since his relationship with Taylor Swift began.

One fan joked on social media that Kelce has essentially been Ebron this season, and the latter tight end saw the post. Ebron had a good sense of humor about it but requested to be left out of the current discourse.

To be fair to Ebron, he had a successful eight-year career at the NFL level. While Ebron may not have lived up to the billing of the No. 10 overall pick, he finished his career with 351 catches for 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns. In 2018, Ebron went to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Indianapolis Colts when he tallied 750 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Despite his struggles this season, Kelce is still in a position to play for his third Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs can clinch the division this weekend with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and Kelce has shown a penchant for making big plays in the postseason.