As the offseason rolls on, the noise surrounding Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to increase. Jackson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the team earlier this offseason, which allows him to negotiate with other teams. However, there has been no report of any team approaching the 2019 NFL MVP.

The New England Patriots are a team considered to be a potential landing spot. Rapper Meek Mill told owner Robert Kraft that Jackson wants to be a Patriot, but it will be Bill Belichick's decision if the Patriots were to pursue Lamar.

One former Patriot said this week that Jackson needs to reconfigure his wish list, because he would NOT like playing for coach Belichick.

Cornerback Asante Samuel played five seasons with the Patriots, from 2003-07, and won two Super Bowls under Belichick. However, this is hardly the first time he's attacked his former coach. Back in 2021, Samuel claimed that arguably the greatest head coach of all time would just be another coach if it weren't for Tom Brady. He then appeared on ESPN's First Take to further explain his reasoning.

"It is what it is," Samuel said. "He hasn't shown that he is a great coach -- to me -- because he had the greatest player of all time."

We know one thing for sure, and that's that Jackson would jump at the opportunity to join Belichick in New England if the Patriots were to offer the quarterback the fully guaranteed contract he's reportedly looking for.