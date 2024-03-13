Former Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden is returning to football an intriguing capacity. On Wednesday, the Milano Seamen, an American football team in the European League of Football, announced that Gruden is serving as an advisor for the team and will "improve our organization in every aspect."

This marks the first football job for Gruden since he resigned as the Raiders head coach during the 2021 season following racially-charged, misogynistic and homophobic emails becoming known to the public.

The 60-year-old spent 15 seasons as an NFL head coach with both the Raiders and Buccaneers. Gruden helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory during the 2002 season.

Gruden racked up a 117-112 career record and had five playoff appearances during his 15 seasons as a head coach.

After the email controversy came to light, Gruden called the situation "shameful," but is still hoping to return to the coaching ranks someday. Following his resignation, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the league leaked the subject matter of the emails to help remove him as the Raiders' head coach.

The suit is currently still taking place with a panel of the Nevada Supreme Court. The NFL has argued that a clause in Gruden's contract required him to file his claim through league arbitration instead of through the court system.