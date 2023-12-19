Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is dealing with a groin injury, is active for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Drew Lock is starting for Seattle in the prime-time matchup.

Seattle went into the game thinking Lock would be the starting QB for "Monday Night Football," according to Adam Schefter. But then Smith was made active, forcing head coach Pete Carroll to make a decision about who gives the team a better chance to pull the upset and snap its four-game losing streak.

On the Seahawks pregame show, general manager John Schneider said Smith surprised the team's decision-makers with how he was able to move in pregame workouts. Schneider said that Smith aggravated the injury a little bit in practice this week, which contributed to him being listed as questionable for Monday night's showdown. Ultimately, Smith wasn't healthy enough to start, meaning he'll miss his second straight game.

Lock is 0-1 as the Seahawks' starting QB this season. In three games, he's completed 60.5% of his passes for 335 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.