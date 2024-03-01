The 2023 NFL season marked Darren Waller's first with the New York Giants. It almost marked his last. The Pro Bowl tight end contemplated retirement immediately following the year, according to the New York Post, but is now committed to a 2024 return.

The 31-year-old Waller was one of New York's top offseason additions a year ago, arriving via trade in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Injuries limited his availability for a third straight season, however, and he told some inside the Giants organization he was considering hanging up the cleats, per the Post.

He'd also been speculated as a potential salary-cap casualty, but the Giants have no plans to release him, the Post

reports, hoping he can stay healthy and "be a more robust contributor to the offense" in 2024. Waller is technically under contract through 2026, thanks to a three-year extension he originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, due $14 million this coming season.

When active, Waller has been one of the NFL's steadiest pass catchers at his position. Before logging 52 receptions for 552 yards in 12 games with the Giants, he spent five years with the Raiders, twice eclipsing 90 catches and 1,000 yards as one of the team's top receivers. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2015, he's missed at least five games due to injury in each of his last three seasons, appearing in just nine contests in his final year with the Raiders.