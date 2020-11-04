The New York Giants appear to be working through some issues with veteran wide receiver Golden Tate. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters that Tate was not with the team for their walkthrough, but will be back on Thursday, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today. Stapleton noted that Tate's absence did sound disciplinary, but Judge did not offer any other details.

"Yeah I spoke to Golden at length today. We're dealing internally with a lot of things," Judge said, via SNY Giants. "We have a walkthrough today, he's not going to be at the walkthrough today but he will be back in the building and practicing with us for the remainder of the week, business as usual. We are going to deal with this internally, and that's all I'm really going to say about that."

Tate was reportedly a player the Giants were trying to move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That deadline came and went without Tate being moved, however, and it's noteworthy that he was not with the team today.

The 32-year-old has been targeted just six times over the past three games, and has caught four of those targets for a total of 81 yards and two touchdowns. He even made a spectacular touchdown grab during the Giants' 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

As you can hear, Tate appeared to yell "throw me the ball" after making this touchdown catch. In seven games this season, Tate has caught 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.