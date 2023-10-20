The New York Giants may be without quarterback Daniel Jones for a second straight week, as the team is listing him as questionable to play vs. the rival Washington Commanders this Sunday. Jones is still dealing with the neck injury suffered in Week 5 vs. the Miami Dolphins, and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that his quarterback is still not cleared for contact, per NFL Media.

If Jones cannot play, Tyrod Taylor will start under center once again. In the 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday night, the veteran signal-caller completed 24 of 36 passes for 200 yards, and rushed for 24 yards on five carries. Taylor had what was overall a very solid outing, minus a clock-management mistake at the end of the first half which ended up being consequential. Still, Taylor led the Giants offense 56 yards down the field on 13 plays with the game in the balance, but couldn't connect with Darren Waller in the end zone for what could have been the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

Jones has had a rough start to the season. He averages the third-fewest yards per attempt (5.9), and ranks No. 31 in passing yards per game (176.8). The former first-round pick out of Duke has thrown just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and has been sacked a whopping 28 times, which ranks second-most behind Sam Howell of the Commanders.

The Commanders have been Jones' favorite opponent, as he is 5-1-1 vs. Washington, and 17-30 vs. all other teams. Jones has never lost at home vs. Washington, and the Commanders have the fourth-worst defense in the league this year (377.2 yards of total offense per game).