Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (9-7-1) will make their first postseason appearance since the 2016 season when they travel to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Giants earned the No. 6 seed in the NFL playoff bracket under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, while the Vikings won the NFC North title under their own first-year head coach, Kevin O'Connell. This Wild Card game will be a rematch of the Week 16 matchup that the Vikings won 27-24 on a walk-off, 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. New York was 13-4 and Minnesota was 7-9-1 against the spread in the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 48.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Giants vs. Vikings over/under: 48 points

Giants vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -165, New York +140

MIN: Over has hit in six of last seven Vikings games

NYG: Giants are 7-1 against the spread on the road

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants had their best offensive performance of the season against the Vikings in Week 16, scoring a season-high 24 points in the narrow loss. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a quarterback rating of 92.8. Running back Saquon Barkley added 84 yards and a TD on the ground and eight catches for 49 yards through the air.

The Giants were the best team in the NFL this season against the spread, going 13-4. New York's ATS winning percentage this year (76.5%) is the fourth highest in the NFL for a single season in the last decade.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has been strong at home this season, with its lone loss coming against Dallas in Week 11. The Vikings have won five straight home games against the Giants, including their win three weeks ago. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Dalvin Cook chipped in 64 rushing yards.

New York has only picked up two wins in its last eight games, sneaking its way into the NFL playoff bracket. The Giants have recorded one road win since Week 7, which came against a Washington team that did not make the postseason. They could have trouble keeping pace with Minnesota's eighth-ranked scoring offense on Sunday, especially since the game is being played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to make Vikings vs. Giants picks

