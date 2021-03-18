Haason Reddick's breakout season didn't net him a long-term contract in free agency, but the pass rusher is still seeing some nice money flowing his way. According to reports, Reddick has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers that's worth $8 million and includes $6 million guaranteed. This move also reunites Reddick with Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was his college coach at Temple. Now that Reddick has found a new home in Carolina, he'll look to continue to build off an impressive 2020 campaign where he tallied 12.5 sacks.

Below, you'll find a recap of the 26-year-old free agent's experience which includes how his time in Arizona ultimately came to a close and how he finds himself joining the Panthers for the 2021 season.

Scouting report (pros and cons)

Pros:

Young

Durable

Strong pass rusher off the edge

Cons:

Possible one-year wonder

Lack of early success shows he's not a traditional linebacker

Not great against the run

A bit undersized

Free agent timeline

March 17: Reddick signs with Carolina

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that Haason Reddick has signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is worth $8 million and includes $6 million guaranteed. This next chapter in Reddick's career reunites him with Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was his coach during their days at Temple together.

March 9: What's next?

In the aftermath of being informed that he will not be hit with the franchise tag, Reddick tweeted "What's next?" seemingly signaling that he's stepping into the unknown of free agency.

March 9: Reddick not hit with the franchise tag

With Tuesday's franchise tag deadline coming and going, the Arizona Cardinals elected to not tag Reddick, which means he'll officially head into the free agent pool. This isn't a huge surprise as the Cardinals weren't expected to place the tag on Reddick and pay him a boatload of guaranteed money after just one year of success. That said, it wouldn't be too much of a shock to see them still monitor his free agent experience to see if they can get him back on a more reasonable contract.

Feb. 27: Reddick looking for 'fit and feel'

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Reddick was clear when asked what he'll be looking for once he hits free agency. He said that he wants his "number to be called."

"I want to be one of the guys that's called on to make plays,'' he said. "I want the fit and the feeling to be right. I want a mutual understanding between me and the coaching staff about what's expected, what's to be done, and the effort I'm going to give."

Reddick added that he feels like he has that in Arizona, which seems to suggest that he'll be open to returning to the Cardinals if that proves to be the best option. However, he'll also keep his mind open to other destinations that will offer him the opportunity to continue his ascent.

"As long as I can find that, whether it be here with the Cardinals -- I do believe we have that here," he added. "If it's not here with the Cardinals and it's somewhere else and I have to go to a different team, it's all about being the correct fit, being the correct system and being somewhere I can still thrive, flourish and continue to grow as a player."