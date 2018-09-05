'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Brogan Roback grows up, Browns' roster cuts dominate finale

We've been keeping weekly tabs on HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns" throughout the preseason, highlighting which performers have been rising and falling in the "Hard Knocks" ranks with each new episode. With the NFL's regular season finally kicking off this week, the final episode aired on Tuesday night.

As is usually the case with the finale, there were a number of questions to be answered -- most surrounding the final training camp roster cuts and which players would/wouldn't make the team. This year's show followed several bubble players who were trying to grind their way to a job on the 53-man roster, so this week's episode brought plenty of drama surrounding the team's final preseason game and those guys trying to survive the cut.

Here's the final ranking of key players in Week 5.

Last week: Unranked

Admittedly, I haven't been the biggest fan of Roback throughout this year's run of "Hard Knocks" -- mostly because he has seemed like a frat boy caricature more than an actual, real life person. However, I felt like I watched a boy turn into a man during the finale, and, as someone without children, I was proud of my large adult son.

Roback never really had much of a chance of making the Browns' roster. He was an undrafted rookie fourth-string quarterback and his primary duty during camp was making sure the other quarterbacks had snacks. Not usually a great sign.

However, after weeks of frustration over not being able to get game snaps, Roback finally got a chance to prove himself and play in the Browns' final preseason contest. He took advantage, tossing a touchdown pass and earning a dramatic slo-mo moment.

The happiest moment of @PFTCommenter's life: Brogan Roback throwing a dramatic touchdown set to the tune of the #HardKnocks theme. #Browns pic.twitter.com/3cLHEvwqBx — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 5, 2018

Roback's girlfriend also got plenty of play during the final episode, as she was mic'd up in the stands and extremely emotional as her puppy dog boyfriend finally got a bone. It was, dare I say, very cute.

In the end, Roback still didn't make the cut. But the coaching staff seemed rather pleased with the way he handled himself during camp, and I was rather impressed by his ability to win me over in the final episode. It was somewhat unsettling to see him pivot from dimwitted goofball to sincere professional so quickly, but it felt like a coming-of-age underdog tale.

Last week: No. 7

I was a bit low on Cajuste after he revealed himself to be a rock/moon person last week. I'm very hesitant to trust people who put so much emphasis on reading into rocks, stars, moons, etc.

However, the finale brought back a focus on Cajuste's relationship with his father and their overwhelmingly warm love for one another. The bond between the two has provided some of this season's most emotional moments, and they saved a few more for the final episode.

Cajuste's father couldn't make it out to the Browns' final preseason game because of his health issues, but HBO still managed to keep tabs on the father-son dynamic by capturing their phone calls and sending a crew to Papa Cajuste's house as he watched his son try to secure a job in the preseason finale.

Ultimately, it didn't happen, as Cajuste was axed in final roster cuts. But, in true form, both he and his dad managed to tap into an endless fountain of positivity, sure that better things were to come. Who knows if they're right -- it seems like Cajuste has significant work to do before he's ready to be an NFL tight end -- but I wish I could be as positive about anything as they are about literally everything.

Also, he gets points for a badass ukulele sendoff.

3. Bob Wylie

Last week: No. 4

The offensive line coach is the undeniable overall winner of this season of "Hard Knocks" and he'll go down as one of the great personalities to ever grace the show. He didn't get a ton of screentime in the final episode, but he made his moments count.

Hell, the man can even make drinking water interesting.

Hydration in its most majestic form pic.twitter.com/f5Ai0wnIHD — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 5, 2018

Wylie also discussed the perils of getting a "real job" (relatable) and his ability to wheel the ladies in his younger days.

Bob Wylie, not just a football guy, but also a ladies man. #Browns #HardKNocks pic.twitter.com/dFbj9KWryD — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 5, 2018

The greatest disappointment of "Hard Knocks" concluding is that we're no longer going to get a weekly dose of this legend. HBO needs to start working on a spin-off that's all Wylie, all the time.

4. Todd Haley

Last week: No. 6

One of the most surprising things about this season has been the entertainment factor of Todd Haley, regardless of what mood he's in. The surly offensive coordinator has delivered a number of unexpected laughs throughout the season, and he came through in the finale.

The first was delivered as he watched Christian Kirksey dance. That's the type of pure, unadulterated confusion that you can only expect from a Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

But Haley also made sure to get in one last jab at Carl Nassib and his stupid name.

One rule of life: You're allowed to be a jerk if you're funny enough to get away with it. Haley has mastered this.

Last week: Unranked

The Orchard storyline has bored me from the beginning. He spent the preseason battling Nassib for a final roster spot on the defensive line, and he seems like a pretty good guy, Nassib was the far more interesting character for television purposes. Just about the only things we learned about Orchard was that he's a family man and his wife makes cookies. The cookies are the only things he ever talks about.

That being said, he made the best play of the preseason in the Browns' fourth game and it proved to be an exciting moment for the final episode. Orchard made a great interception and took it to the house in what was a crucial game for him.

Unfortunately, it still wasn't enough for him to make the team. It's always tough to see the family guys get cut loose, especially when they have roots dug into a place (Orchard spent the last three years in Cleveland). That was somewhat of a gut-punch, even if I wasn't totally invested in Orchard.

6. Carl Nassib

Last week: No. 5

Even though he initially beat out Orchard for the 53-man roster spot, he still got sent packing a day later when the team decided to make a waiver claim on another player. Also, Haley made fun of his name again. Kind of a tough week for him.

However, he didn't have any pimples AND he was quickly scooped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning he'll still be earning a paycheck this season -- a paycheck that will most certainly be getting deposited into a bank account where it earns 10-percent interest.

Nassib will definitely be remembered as one of the more interesting characters from this season of the show, even if he went out on a pretty low note.

Last week: Unranked

The linebacker got released after being charged with insider trading and is probably going to prison, and he didn't even get any screen time to show for it. Hard to have a tougher week than that.

8. This poor guy

Last week: Unranked

The guy in the black shirt got cut and was packing up his locker alongside Nassib and didn't even get one damn mention. Tough break. I got you, pal. You're not invisible to me.

Off the board: The rookie showcase, Baker Mayfield, Napping trailer, The return of Josh Gordon