The Kansas City Chiefs are on a trip to Las Vegas, a place known for gambling and partying, but this is a business trip for the defending Super Bowl champions, who will play in their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

The Chiefs are looking for their third Lombardi Trophy in the Patrick Mahomes Era. They will try to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII and with all their focus and time spent on the big game, they won't be able to participate in the typical Vegas activities.

At least that's the plan, one that Mahomes wants to make sure they stick with.

On Super Bowl Opening Night, Mahomes spoke about their travel to Sin City being all about taking home hardware, rather than spending time on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP said he wants his teammates to avoid the nightlife and partying and has a promise to them if they are able to keep their focus on Sunday's game.

"This is a business trip. I told the guys that if we win I'll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate," Mahomes said.

So does that mean the whole tab for the entire trip is on No. 15? NFL contracts are rather generous and as one of, if not the, best quarterback in the league, Mahomes is compensated well.

In September, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to restructure his contract, to pay him $210.6 million between the 2023 season and 2026 season. Mahomes has a 10-year contract with the team worth up to $503 million.

The Chiefs and 49ers will face off at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on CBS, with a family-friendly stream on Nickelodeon and you can stream it on Paramount+; here's how to watch.