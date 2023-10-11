Bill Cowher acknowledges that there are certain Hall of Famers whose achievements in the game set them apart from even the most decorated former players, coaches, and contributors. That doesn't mean, however, that Cowher agrees with fellow gold jacket Deion Sanders' opinion that there should be different Hall of Fame tiers.

Earlier this year, the former standout cornerback and current head football coach at Colorado said there should be an "upper room" and separate jackets depicting certain Hall of Famers. That opinion is not shared by Cowher, who joined Sanders in Canton, Ohio, in 2020.

"I look at it from the standpoint of, when you go to (the Hall of Fame) luncheon ... I think we all recognize there were some quality players and coaches in there that, you know, what they did was probably more than what you did," Cowher said on "The Dan Patrick Show" when asked about Sanders' take. "But yet, I think what you did warranted contribution of being recognized as one of the best at what you did. And whose to measure what that criteria is to put you into that other element of it?

"I understand it. I didn't go in as a first ballot. Maybe there's circumstances that don't put you in there for first ballot. I know there's a lot of media involved with it, and I wasn't one of the most cordial guys at press conferences at times. At the same time, I feel very proud of the record that I had, and I will match it with a lot of the people that are in there.

"Listen, we all recognize Deion Sanders. First ballot. I think we all know the first ballot, and we all know the players that are in there. I think once we get in there and to say there's a first class and a second class, I think that would be a disservice to the honor."

Cowher's comments shed light on the fact that, while there are certain people whose greatness clearly separates themselves from the pack, that doesn't mean others aren't worthy of the same honor. Others may not have the same tangible achievements but made significant impacts in other ways.

Take Sanders for example. While he wasn't the hitter/intimidator Mel Blount was, he was arguably the greatest cover corner in league history. Two great cornerbacks, two different impacts on the game.

While Sanders may want one, there is nothing to distinguish one Hall of Famer from another, even when it comes to assigning who is placed where during Hall of Fame functions.

"Well, I think they do it more by whoever can walk better," Cowher joked. "It's more about your health status than anything else."