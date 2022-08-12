Deion Sanders has been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for more than a decade now, but apparently, he doesn't think being in the Hall of Fame isn't quite the honor it used to be.

During a lengthy rant about the Hall of Fame, Sanders insinuated that it's now too easy for players to get in and that the Hall needs to think about separating the best Hall of Famers from other Hall of Famers by giving out a different color jacket (Each Hall of Famer gets a gold jacket the night before they're inducted).

"The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket's gotta be a different color."

If it were up to Sanders, he would totally revamp the process for getting into the Hall of Fame. The former 49ers and Cowboys star said he would create a top tier of Hall of Famers that would only feature 22 players (11 starters on offense and 11 on defense).

"There needs to be a starting 11, there needs to be an upper room," Sanders said. "My [bust] don't belong with some of these other [busts] that's in the Hall of Fame. I'm sorry, I'm just being honest. I'm just saying what you all are thinking and a lot of you all Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This thing is becoming a free-for-all now, man."

Sanders also believes that the Hall of Fame should only be letting in players who "changed the game."

"That's what the Hall of Fame is, a game-changer," Sanders said. "Not 'I played good, I had a good little run. I gave you three or four good years.'"

Sanders is arguably the best corner in NFL history. Not only was he named a first-team All-Pro a total of six times, but he also played on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Sanders ended his rant by asking a simple question.

"Who votes? Who votes on this stuff?"

To answer Sanders' question, the Hall of Fame selection process is handled by a 49-person committee that is allowed to select between four and eight new inductees per year. Apparently, that number is too high for Sanders, who only wants to see the best of the best enshrined in Canton.

With the Hall of Fame getting called out by one of the best defensive players in NFL history, it will be interesting to see if it responds to Sanders' complaints.

You can see Sanders make his complaints below.