The Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland has been muted through the quarterback's first couple of seasons with the organization. In total, he's played in just 12 games for the Browns over the last two years due to a suspension stemming from his off-the-field turmoil, including allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, along with a season-ending shoulder injury he endured last year. While the road has certainly been bumpy for Watson and the Browns, there are those within the front office who believe his best days are still in front of him.

Last week, general manager Andrew Berry admitted that the team anticipated a transition period for Watson after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in the spring of 2022.

"I don't think it's uncommon for some transition or acclimation -- that has to be in the realm of possibility," Berry told the Pat McAfee Show, via NFL.com. "But we feel good about Deshaun, like the trajectory we have seen, and do think he will have a big year."

Watson was limited to six games during his first season with the team due to his suspension and looked quite rusty when he ultimately got back on the field. The hope was that the 28-year-old would be able to hit the ground running in 2023, but a shoulder injury knocked him out for the year. Berry noted that Watson's rehab has been progressing well.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 61.4 YDs 1115 TD 7 INT 4 YD/Att 6.52 View Profile

"We feel very good about the transition. He is in a good spot mentally and physically," Berry said. "Obviously, he's been rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he's a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years.

"We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season."

Even without Watson, Cleveland was able to reach the playoffs last year thanks to the strong play from veteran Joe Flacco down the stretch. Given the talent across the roster, the Browns should be pushing for the playoffs yet again in 2024, and if Watson can come close to the player he was with the Texans earlier in his career, the sky is the limit for how high their ceiling is.