Houston vs. Indianapolis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Houston 9-3-1; Indianapolis 6-6-1

What to Know

Houston will square off against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Houston have a defense that allows only 19.58 points per game, so Indianapolis's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Houston are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston strolled past Cleveland with points to spare last Sunday, taking the contest 29-13. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the victory.

The last time they met, Indianapolis were the 29-26 winner over Jacksonville. This time around? They had no such luck. Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 0-6 to Jacksonville.

Houston's win lifted them to 9-3-1 while Indianapolis's defeat dropped them down to 6-6-1. Houston caused 5 turnovers against Cleveland, so Indianapolis will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.61

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 4 point favorite against the Colts.

This season, Houston are 6-5-1 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 5-6-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 49.5

Series History

Houston have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indianapolis.