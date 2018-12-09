Houston vs. Indianapolis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texans vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Houston 9-3-1; Indianapolis 6-6-1
What to Know
Houston will square off against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Houston have a defense that allows only 19.58 points per game, so Indianapolis's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Houston are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston strolled past Cleveland with points to spare last Sunday, taking the contest 29-13. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the victory.
The last time they met, Indianapolis were the 29-26 winner over Jacksonville. This time around? They had no such luck. Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 0-6 to Jacksonville.
Houston's win lifted them to 9-3-1 while Indianapolis's defeat dropped them down to 6-6-1. Houston caused 5 turnovers against Cleveland, so Indianapolis will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.61
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 4 point favorite against the Colts.
This season, Houston are 6-5-1 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 5-6-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 49.5
Series History
Houston have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indianapolis.
- 2018 - Indianapolis Colts 34 vs. Houston Texans 37
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 22 vs. Houston Texans 13
- 2017 - Houston Texans 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts 20
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 17 vs. Houston Texans 22
- 2016 - Houston Texans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 23
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 10 vs. Houston Texans 16
- 2015 - Houston Texans 20 vs. Indianapolis Colts 27
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Stafford, Hilton questionable
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 14
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 14? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Playoff Projection likes the Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins beat Pats
It's go time, as they say, and the race for the playoffs will play out over the final weeks...
-
QB Rankings: Mahomes' season is absurd
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season