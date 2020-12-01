Second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf was incredible during the Seattle Seahawks' 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football." The former Ole Miss star caught 10 of 13 targets for a total of 177 yards -- including a 52-yard pass that set up Seattle's first score of the game early in the second quarter. Metcalf is quickly becoming one of the best wide receivers in the league, and that was very apparent once again this week on a national stage. While Metcalf is probably accustomed to big games by now, something was reportedly said during pregame that ended up sticking with him, and motivated Metcalf to go above and beyond for Seattle's eighth win of the season.

During his postgame press conference, Metcalf told reporters that one of Philly's defensive coaches came up to him before the NFC showdown and said that he was in Detroit with "Megatron," and that Metcalf isn't "there yet." Metcalf said that he wasn't trying to be Megatron, and that he was just trying to be himself. He said the comment "made him mad," and gave him a chip on his shoulder for the entire game. Since it was obvious who Metcalf was talking about, a reporter then asked him if former Lions head coach and current Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made the remark. Metcalf confirmed it indeed was him.

With the kind of size and speed Metcalf possesses, it would make sense that he would be compared to former Lions wideout Calvin Johnson. Just last week, Johnson was actually named as a semifinalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Johnson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-5 athletic specimen spent his entire career with the Lions, and in 135 career games, he caught 731 passes for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. While many claimed he retired too early after just nine seasons, Johnson is still No. 31 on the all-time receiving list.

Metcalf didn't come into the NFL with the kind of pedigree Johnson had, but with how big and fast he is, the 22-year-old is certainly giving us déjà vu of the famed Megatron.