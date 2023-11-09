Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Carolina 1-7, Chicago 2-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

What to Know

The Panthers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Soldier Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Sunday, the Panthers lost to the Colts at home by a decisive 27-13 margin. Despite 77 more yards than Indianapolis, Carolina couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Meanwhile, Chicago's game on Sunday was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 24-17 to the Saints. Chicago has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Bears had strong showings from Cole Kmet, who picked up 55 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Tyson Bagent, who threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 1-7. As for Chicago, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-7 record this season.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Bears are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be the Panthers' ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-6-1 against the spread).

Odds

Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won both of the games they've played against Carolina in the last 6 years.