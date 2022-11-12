Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Kansas City

Current Records: Jacksonville 3-6; Kansas City 6-2

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host again and welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 902 yards last week.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kansas City ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for one TD and 446 yards on 68 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 120.20.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville was able to grind out a solid victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, winning 27-20. The Jaguars can attribute much of their success to RB Travis Etienne, who rushed for two TDs and 109 yards on 28 carries.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Kansas City is now 6-2 while Jacksonville sits at 3-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chiefs enter the game with 29 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. The Jaguars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 11 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas City have won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last eight years.