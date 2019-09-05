How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens football game

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Last Season Records: Miami 7-9-0; Baltimore 10-6-0;

What to Know

Miami and Baltimore will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Miami struggled last season, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Baltimore is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Chargers 17-23.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Dolphins ranked second worst with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 289.9 on average. But Baltimore was the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So...the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

The Miami sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Baltimore have won two out of their last three games against Miami.

  • Oct 26, 2017 - Baltimore 40 vs. Miami 0
  • Dec 04, 2016 - Baltimore 38 vs. Miami 6
  • Dec 06, 2015 - Miami 15 vs. Baltimore 13

