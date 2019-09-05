How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Last Season Records: Miami 7-9-0; Baltimore 10-6-0;
What to Know
Miami and Baltimore will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Miami struggled last season, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Baltimore is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Chargers 17-23.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Dolphins ranked second worst with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 289.9 on average. But Baltimore was the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So...the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
The Miami sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Baltimore have won two out of their last three games against Miami.
- Oct 26, 2017 - Baltimore 40 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 04, 2016 - Baltimore 38 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 06, 2015 - Miami 15 vs. Baltimore 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs working on extension
The Chiefs are set to give a contract extension to All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill
-
Week 1: How to watch Jets - Bills
Everything you need to know for the coming Week 1 battle between the Bills and Jets is here
-
Week 1: How to watch Bengals - Seahawks
They may not be direct NFL rivals, but both are looking to fire out of the gate at the other's...
-
Week 1 NFL survivor, knockout pool picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 1.
-
Guice No. 1, Peterson's status in flux
Adrian Peterson could be inactive for the season opener
-
Jon Gruden comments on Antonio Brown
Gruden won't comment on the latest Antonio Brown incident, but the head coach is showing signs...