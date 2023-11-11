Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: San Francisco 5-3, Jacksonville 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After each having a week off, the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 12th at EverBank Stadium. The 49ers are staggering into the match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Jaguars will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored San Francisco last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 31-17 fall against the Bengals. San Francisco gained 60 more yards on the day, but it was Cincinnati that made the best of use of them.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 64 receiving yards. Another player making a difference was Brock Purdy, who threw for 365 yards and a touchdown while picking up 11.8 yards per attempt.

The 49ers have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 58.8% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different last Sunday though, as only 36.7% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a stellar 8.2 yards per play, don't be surprised to see the 49ers do the same thing in the future.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10 last Sunday.

The Jaguars relied on the efforts of Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 292 yards and a touchdown while completing 75% of his passes, and Travis Etienne Jr., who gained 149 total yards and a touchdown. Brandon McManus did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals.

San Francisco's loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Jacksonville, their victory was their fourth straight on the road , which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

San Francisco is a 3-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

San Francisco has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 6 years.