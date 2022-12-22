Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ New York

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-8; New York 7-7

What to Know

The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. New York will play host again and welcome the Jaguars to MetLife Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. The Jets have a defense that allows only 18.79 points per game, so Jacksonville's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but New York was not quite the Detroit Lions' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. New York fell just short of Detroit by a score of 20-17. RB Zonovan Knight had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 23 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Jaguars ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 21-7 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Jacksonville was WR Zay Jones, who caught six passes for three TDs and 109 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Jones' 59-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Jets going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New York is now 7-7 while the Jaguars sit at 6-8. Jacksonville is 2-3 after wins this season, and New York is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won three out of their last five games against Jacksonville.