How to watch Oakland vs. Seattle: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Raiders vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: Oakland 1-4; Seattle 2-3
What to Know
On Sunday Oakland take on Seattle at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Oakland was out to avenge their 30-10 loss to the Chargers from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Oakland took a hard 10-26 fall against the Chargers. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 268 yards and 1 touchdown. Carr has been a consistent playmaker for Oakland as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Seattle wasn't quite the Rams' equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. Seattle fell just short of the Rams by a score of 33-31.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium,
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seahawks are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Oakland is 1-3-1 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 2-2-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
