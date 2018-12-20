How to watch Philadelphia vs. Houston: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Eagles vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 7-7; Houston 10-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, Philadelphia is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Houston at 1 p.m. ET.
It was all tied up at the half for Philadelphia and the Rams last Sunday, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half. Philadelphia took their contest against the Rams 30-23. The over/under? 53. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Houston were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets, winning 29-22.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Philadelphia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 7-7 and Houston to 10-4. In Philadelphia's win, Wendell Smallwood rushed for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries and Alshon Jeffery caught 8 passes for 160 yards. We'll see if Houston have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Texans.
This season, Philadelphia are 5-9-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 6-6-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 45.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Draft: Prospects in Music City Bowl
An enormous but explosive nose tackle and a springy linebacker headline the prospects to watch...
-
What Gordon's absence means for Patriots
Gordon was playing well, but he may be facing an indefinite suspension from the league
-
Xavien Howard denies surgery report
Howard has missed the past two games with a meniscus injury
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 16 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Allen, Gordon expected back vs. Ravens
Philip Rivers' top two pass-catchers will be on the field for a big game
-
Gordon taking break for mental health
Gordon has played well since being traded to the Patriots but will now be out for an undetermined...