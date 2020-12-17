Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-9; Las Vegas 7-6

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30.08 points per game before their matchup on Thursday. Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Las Vegas ended up a good deal behind the Indianapolis Colts when they played on Sunday, losing 44-27. Las Vegas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 316 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR Nelson Agholor, who caught five passes for one TD and 100 yards. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 133.70.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, sneaking past 20-17. Having forecasted a close win for the Chargers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their RB Austin Ekeler filled up the stat sheet, picked up 79 yards on the ground on 15 carries and caught nine passes for 67 yards.

The Raiders are now 7-6 while Los Angeles sits at 4-9. contestLas Vegas is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Las Vegas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Chargers in the teams' previous meeting in November, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. Will Las Vegas repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Las Vegas have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.