Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Tampa Bay 4-5, San Francisco 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $136.00

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

San Francisco can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent contest on Sunday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 34-3 win over the Jaguars. The oddsmakers were on San Francisco's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Brock Purdy looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 296 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes. Another player making a difference was George Kittle, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 56% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 39.1% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a stellar 7.3 yards per play, don't be surprised to see the 49ers do the same thing in the future.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They enjoyed a cozy 20-6 victory over the Titans on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mike Evans, who picked up 143 receiving yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield was another key contributor, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Tampa Bay, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's matchup: The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 383.3 total yards per game (they're ranked third in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Buccaneers , though, as they've been averaging only 306.7 per game. Will the 49ers be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Buccaneers flip the script? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Everything came up roses for San Francisco against Tampa Bay when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 35-7 victory. Will the 49ers repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 13-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco and Tampa Bay both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.