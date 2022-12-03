Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Houston

Current Records: Cleveland 4-7; Houston 1-9-1

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Browns ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 23-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but Cleveland was the better team in the second half. RB Nick Chubb was the offensive standout of the game for Cleveland, rushing for one TD and 116 yards on 26 carries. Cleveland's victory came on a three-yard rush from Chubb with only 0:24 remaining in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Texans received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins. Houston was down 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Kyle Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Allen threw two interceptions with only 5.51 yards per passing attempt.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Cleveland's victory brought them up to 4-7 while Houston's defeat pulled them down to 1-9-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns enter the matchup with 18 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Texans are worst in the league in yards per game, with only 279 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston and Cleveland both have two wins in their last four games.