How to watch Texans vs. Panthers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Houston 2-1-0; Carolina 1-2-0

What to Know

Carolina will take on Houston at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Carolina might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Panthers didn't have too much trouble with Arizona last week as they won 38-20. The Panthers can attribute much of their success to RB Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. McCaffrey didn't help his team much against Tampa Bay two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after losing to the Chargers the last time they met, Houston decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Houston walked away with a 27-20 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for them.

Their wins bumped Carolina to 1-2 and Houston to 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers enter the contest with only 189 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Texans, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Texans are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 20, 2015 - Carolina 24 vs. Houston 17

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Christian McCaffrey: 17.21 points

DeAndre Hopkins: 13.62 points

Deshaun Watson: 24.86 points

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.