How to watch Texans vs. Panthers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Texans vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Houston 2-1-0; Carolina 1-2-0
What to Know
Carolina will take on Houston at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Carolina might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Panthers didn't have too much trouble with Arizona last week as they won 38-20. The Panthers can attribute much of their success to RB Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. McCaffrey didn't help his team much against Tampa Bay two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, after losing to the Chargers the last time they met, Houston decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Houston walked away with a 27-20 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for them.
Their wins bumped Carolina to 1-2 and Houston to 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers enter the contest with only 189 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Texans, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Texans are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 20, 2015 - Carolina 24 vs. Houston 17
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Christian McCaffrey: 17.21 points
- DeAndre Hopkins: 13.62 points
- Deshaun Watson: 24.86 points
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
SNF: NFL DFS lineups, picks, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Redskins at Giants: Live updates
Daniel Jones will make his first career home start for the Giants against an NFC East rival
-
Browns at Ravens: Live updates
The Ravens look to make a statement in the AFC North in an early battle for first place in...
-
Panthers at Texans: Live updates
The Panthers proved they can be dangerous without Cam Newton, but stopping Deshaun Watson will...
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates
It's a battle of the 3-0 teams with the Patriots and Bills squaring off in Orchard Park
-
Chiefs vs. Lions: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as two unbeaten teams square off in a cross-conference battle
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too