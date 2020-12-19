Who's Playing

Detroit @ Tennessee

Current Records: Detroit 5-8; Tennessee 9-4

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Detroit Lions in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything went Tennessee's way against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week as they made off with a 31-10 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tennessee had established a 31-10 advantage. RB Derrick Henry was a one-man wrecking crew for Tennessee, rushing for two TDs and 215 yards on 26 carries.

There was early excitement for Detroit after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Green Bay Packers who ended up claiming the real prize. The Lions fell to Green Bay 31-24. The game was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but Detroit was outplayed the rest of the way. No one had a standout game offensively for Detroit, but they got scores from RB Kerryon Johnson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RB D'Andre Swift. QB Matthew Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 140.60.

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Tennessee is now 9-4 while the Lions sit at 5-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Titans come into the matchup boasting the second most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 46. Less enviably, Detroit is second worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 47 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 11-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -107

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.