Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Baltimore 11-5; Tennessee 11-5

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are 1-3 against the Tennessee Titans since November of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Baltimore will duke it out with Tennessee in the first round of the playoffs at Nissan Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET.

When you finish with 330 more yards than your opponent like the Ravens did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2021 than the 38-3 stomp they dished out against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Baltimore had established a 38-3 advantage. RB J.K. Dobbins had a stellar game for Baltimore as he rushed for two TDs and 160 yards on 13 carries. Dobbins put himself on the highlight reel with a 72-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Texans last week, sneaking past 41-38. The Titans' RB Derrick Henry did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 250 yards on 34 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Henry's 52-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

The Ravens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Baltimore ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 191.9 on average. The Titans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 59.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Baltimore.