How to watch Vikings vs. Falcons: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Last Season Records: Minnesota 8-7-1; Atlanta 7-9-0;

What to Know

Atlanta and Minnesota will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Atlanta struggled last year, ending up 7-9. Meanwhile, Minnesota was on the positive side of .500 (8-7-1) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons were third in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 36. But Minnesota ranked first in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The Atlanta sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 4 point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last five years.