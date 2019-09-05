How to watch Vikings vs. Falcons: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Vikings vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Last Season Records: Minnesota 8-7-1; Atlanta 7-9-0;
What to Know
Atlanta and Minnesota will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Atlanta struggled last year, ending up 7-9. Meanwhile, Minnesota was on the positive side of .500 (8-7-1) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Two stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons were third in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 36. But Minnesota ranked first in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
The Atlanta sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 4 point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last five years.
- Dec 03, 2017 - Atlanta 9 vs. Minnesota 14
- Nov 29, 2015 - Atlanta 10 vs. Minnesota 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs working on extension
The Chiefs are set to give a contract extension to All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill
-
Week 1: How to watch Jets - Bills
Everything you need to know for the coming Week 1 battle between the Bills and Jets is here
-
Week 1: How to watch Bengals - Seahawks
They may not be direct NFL rivals, but both are looking to fire out of the gate at the other's...
-
Week 1 NFL survivor, knockout pool picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 1.
-
Guice No. 1, Peterson's status in flux
Adrian Peterson could be inactive for the season opener
-
Jon Gruden comments on Antonio Brown
Gruden won't comment on the latest Antonio Brown incident, but the head coach is showing signs...