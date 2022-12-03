Who's Playing

New York @ Minnesota

Current Records: New York 7-4; Minnesota 9-2

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Minnesota can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against the New England Patriots by a score of 33-26 last week. The score was all tied up at the break 16-16, but the Vikings were the better team in the second half. They can attribute much of their success to WR Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes for one TD and 139 yards, and QB Kirk Cousins, who passed for three TDs and 299 yards on 37 attempts. Cousins hadn't helped his team much against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, New York made easy work of the Chicago Bears this past Sunday and carried off a 31-10 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jets had established a 31-10 advantage. New York QB Mike White was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 28 attempts. White's 54-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Garrett Wilson in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

Minnesota is now 9-2 while the Jets sit at 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 293.3 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season. Maybe that strength will give New York the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.