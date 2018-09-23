How to watch Washington vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Redskins vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Washington 1-1; Green Bay 1-0-1
What to Know
Washington will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Washington now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Sunday, Washington came up short against Indianapolis, falling 9-21. Washington got a solid performance out of Alex Smith, who accumulated 292 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, neither Green Bay nor Minnesota could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 29-29 tie.
Washington had enough points to win and then some against Green Bay the last time the two teams met, taking their contest 42-24. Washington had a lot of yards that game (526) and are no doubt setting their aims high again. Will they repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Redskins.
Last season, Washington were 7-9-0 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they were 7-9-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington and Green Bay both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 42 vs. Green Bay Packers 24
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 18 vs. Green Bay Packers 35
