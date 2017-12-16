Hue Jackson doesn't want to talk about new GM John Dorsey's comments

Owner Jimmy Haslam may have said that Hue Jackson would be the Browns' coach in 2018, but the team's newest general manager, John Dorsey, sounded a different tone when asked last week if he was "willing to categorically say" Jackson would return next season.

"I've always said I live in the present, and I build for the future," Dorsey told ESPN Cleveland's Aaron Goldhammer. "I live in the present. Right now the sun's out, the tarps are coming off the field, we're practicing outside, we're getting ready to play the Baltimore Ravens, which is a divisional game. That's my sole focus. And then it's also getting familiar with the whole layout and the organizational structure in terms of creating my daily routine."

So, yeah, not exactly a ringing endorsement.

On Thursday, Jackson was asked if he felt he had Dorsey's support.

"I'm not going to really get into those particular things," Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. "John Dorsey has been outstanding. He is football 24/7. I have enjoyed getting to know him more and spending time with him and talking about our football team and what we need to do. Obviously, there are some good players in our locker room. The guys work extremely hard.

"I think John's big focus is to try to get us more guys as we move forward on our football team that can best help us get this turned and become what we can become. He is walking up and down these halls preaching, 'Let's win. Let's get to winning as fast as we can.' I appreciate that. He is doing everything he needs to do on his end. We have to continue to keep coaching better and get our guys to play better."

Jackson is right about one thing: Dorsey's focus is: A. on getting the Browns good players -- he already made the point that the previous regime had been awful in doing that, and B. winning football games, something the Browns have done just once since Jackson took over before the 2016 season.

Regarding points A and B, and Dorsey making it clear that the Browns need a quarterback, Jackson was asked what that might mean for the future of 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer, who has struggled throughout his rookie season.

"When you are on the team and playing quarterback, I don't think you can worry about those things," Jackson said. "Just me knowing DeShone, he would tell you he can only worry about what he can control. What he can control is playing well against Baltimore, finishing the season strong. Right now, none of those things matter.

"Like I said, John is doing an outstanding job in doing what he needs to do to continue to as we move further to put better talent on our team. I think he will look at every area of our football team and see how we can become better."

Fair or not, becoming better could very well mean jettisoning Jackson, Kizer and anyone else Dorsey thinks isn't helping to accomplish that goal.