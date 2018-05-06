Hue Jackson says Todd Haley will have 'total autonomy' over the Browns' offense

The Cleveland Browns' offense officially belongs to offensive coordinator Todd Haley. A year after head coach Hue Jackson called the plays during a winless season, during which the Browns offense ranked 24th in yards gained and dead last in points scored, he's ceded all control to his new offensive coordinator.

On Friday, as the Browns opened up rookie minicamp, Jackson revealed just how much power Haley holds in his new position. The answer? "Total autonomy."

"It's not my playbook," Jackson said, per NFL.com. "He can't go call my offense any more than I can go call his offense. There's a respect level there, as I said a long time ago when I hired him, he's one of the best in the business. That's why he's here. So he has to do those things his way and he's done a great job."

This is good news for the Browns -- and that's not even a knock against Jackson. Haley is known for being one of the game's best offensive minds, evidenced by his recent track record in Pittsburgh. From 2012-17, Haley served as the Steelers' offensive coordinator. From 2014-17, the Steelers finished as a top 10 offense in yards and scoring -- despite some clashes between Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Suddenly, the Browns' offense appears to boast some potential. Tyrod Taylor is firmly entrenched as the opening-day starter, and he gives the team some much-needed stability at the quarterback position. Their running-back group is stacked with talent with Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb leading the way. The receiving group is dangerous with Josh Gordon slotted in as their WR1, Corey Coleman penciled in as the WR2, and Jarvis Landry taking up his spot in the slot. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote in January, when he began reporting about the Browns' offensive coordinator opening, "this is actually an attractive job. Very attractive."

Interestingly enough, La Canfora reported at the time that "the only way the Browns are going to land someone who has prior head-coaching experience and vast time spent running an offense is if this job comes with full authority to run the offense without meddling from Jackson. And, well, let's just say there is are all kind of rumblings about just that." It turns out, based on what Jackson said Friday, he's prepared to give full authority to Haley, which is perhaps why they were able to lure him to Cleveland when his time with the Steelers ran its course.

Haley's task, of course, extends beyond 2018. He'll also be heavily involved in the development of No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who represents the Browns' long-term future. Last week, our Chris Trapasso took a detailed look at the things that Haley needs to do to give Mayfield the best chance to succeed. Hint: It has to do with RPOs.

Nobody will doubt Haley's ability to get the most out of Mayfield, but it'll be interesting to watch how he cultivates a relationship with his quarterbacks. Last year in Pittsburgh, the relationship between Roethlisberger and Haley deteriorated to the point where Roethlisberger had to recruit other coaches to serve as buffers between them during games.