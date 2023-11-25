Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Tampa Bay 4-6, Indianapolis 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head out on the road to face off against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buccaneers are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It looks like Tampa Bay got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell 27-14 to the 49ers on Sunday. Tampa Bay has not had much luck with San Francisco recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even if they lost, the Buccaneers' defense sure didn't make it easy: the 49ers' QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. In that department, YaYa Diaby was the leader with two sacks.

The Buccaneers were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 4.3 yards per play. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the 49ers advanced 7.1.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They welcomed the New Year with a 10-6 victory over the Patriots. The win made it back-to-back wins for Indianapolis.

Tampa Bay has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for Indianapolis, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

While only the Colts took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Colts going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Indianapolis.