Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Tennessee 2-2, Indianapolis 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Colts are on a seven-game streak of home losses, the Titans a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Colts are expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Indianapolis fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Los Angeles on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 29-23 to the Rams. Indianapolis has struggled against Los Angeles recently, as Sunday's contest was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, the Colts got a solid performance out of Anthony Richardson, who threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 56 yards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against the Bengals by a score of 27-3 (the very same score they lost by the week prior).

Derrick Henry was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a TD. That's the first time this season that Henry rushed for 100 or more yards.

With Indianapolis' defeat and Tennessee's win, both teams now sport identical 2-2 records.

As mentioned, the game is expected to be close, with the Titans going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Indianapolis came up short against Tennessee in their prior recent meeting last October, falling 19-10. Will the Colts have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Tennessee is a slight 1-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indianapolis.