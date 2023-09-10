J.K. Dobbins suffered an injury during the Ravens' season-opener against the Houston Texans, and while he was initially listed as questionable to return, it appears his 2023 NFL season could be over.

It's feared that Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles, according to NFL Media. He will have an MRI to confirm.

Dobbins was helped to the locker room by members of the Ravens' training staff with 9:55 left in the third quarter. He left the game after a five-yard run that helped set up Justice Hill's short touchdown run on the next play.

J.K. Dobbins BAL • RB • #27 Att 92 Yds 520 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Hill and Gus Edwards will handle the workload in the Ravens' backfield in Dobbins' absence.

The former Ohio State standout had 22 yards and a score on eight carries prior to getting injured. Injuries have plagued Dobbins since his second season in Baltimore. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. Dobbins missed 10 games last season after enduring another knee injury.

When healthy, Dobbins has been an effective starting running back. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry during his rookie season and 5.7 yards per carry last year. In 23 games, Dobbins has rushed for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 5.9 yards per carry average.