Jaguars' Blake Bortles provides meals, handwritten note for first responders after shooting

In the aftermath of the shooting that killed two victims and wounded 10 others at a "Madden NFL 19" tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles decided to help those who helped the victims.

According to ESPN, the Blake Bortles Foundation partnered with Mambos Cuban Café to pay for the meals of first responders. 

Additionally, Bortles wrote out a thank you note for those who helped.

"Thank you for everything that you do!" the note read. "Your service today & everyday is greatly appreciated!

Bortles, who was selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, played collegiately at UCF and grew up in Oviedo, Florida. In the offseason, he signed an extension with the Jaguars to keep him under contract with the team through the 2020 season. The Blake Bortles Foundation, which he established in 2016, supports two specific areas of need. One of those two areas is first responders.

According to CBS News, the two victims were identified as Taylor Robertson and Eli Clayton. According to police, the suspected gunman, David Katz, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It's impossible to comprehend today's news. I'm heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Sunday. 

"What I can say is I know today what lifelong Jacksonville residents have known forever — we are resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends, particularly in the most trying occasions. This tragedy will ask the best of all of us, but I know we will respond."

