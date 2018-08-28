Jaguars' Blake Bortles provides meals, handwritten note for first responders after shooting

In the aftermath of the shooting that killed two victims and wounded 10 others at a "Madden NFL 19" tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles decided to help those who helped the victims.

According to ESPN, the Blake Bortles Foundation partnered with Mambos Cuban Café to pay for the meals of first responders.

In collaboration with #MambosCubanCafe we invite all first responders to come to 501 E Bay St for a hot meal today. Food will be available at 1:30pm & again for a 2nd shift at 5:00pm. Thank you to all for your service to our wonderful city! #TheLandingMassShooting#Jacksonvillepic.twitter.com/Kbiiuseuwj — Blake Bortles Foundation (@BB5Foundation) August 27, 2018 It’s the bravery and courage that’s unanimously displayed for our community that we value the most! Thank you again to everyone who’s done and continuous to do their part for #Jacksonville! #JaxStronghttps://t.co/R9yW9Z8Gcf — Blake Bortles Foundation (@BB5Foundation) August 27, 2018

Additionally, Bortles wrote out a thank you note for those who helped.

"Thank you for everything that you do!" the note read. "Your service today & everyday is greatly appreciated!

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and his foundation are providing meals for first responders working at Jacksonville Landing. Bortles wrote a note to first responders in JAX. He paid for meals for everyone on scene at Jacksonville Landing. pic.twitter.com/qwIwfLj87d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2018

Bortles, who was selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, played collegiately at UCF and grew up in Oviedo, Florida. In the offseason, he signed an extension with the Jaguars to keep him under contract with the team through the 2020 season. The Blake Bortles Foundation, which he established in 2016, supports two specific areas of need. One of those two areas is first responders.

According to CBS News, the two victims were identified as Taylor Robertson and Eli Clayton. According to police, the suspected gunman, David Katz, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It's impossible to comprehend today's news. I'm heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Sunday.

"What I can say is I know today what lifelong Jacksonville residents have known forever — we are resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends, particularly in the most trying occasions. This tragedy will ask the best of all of us, but I know we will respond."