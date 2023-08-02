The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with an injury to one of their newest wide receivers. Head coach Doug Pederson said Calvin Ridley is managing a toe injury, and will be limited in practice. That didn't stop him from being one of the first players out on the practice field Wednesday, however.

Ridley is back in the league for the first time since violating the NFL's gambling policy -- which cost him the 2022 season. His rights were acquired by the Jaguars from the Atlanta Falcons at the 2022 trade deadline, and Ridley was formally reinstated in March.

The 28-year-old was selected by Atlanta with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Ridley's best NFL season came in 2020, when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played.

Jacksonville's additions on offense last offseason helped the Jaguars get back to the playoffs. Now, they hope adding a weapon like Ridley can take them even further.

"We've got an explosive offense, obviously we've got [Christian] Kirk, Zay [Jones], Evan [Engram], Travis [Etienne], myself, and then obviously Trevor [Lawrence] playing quarterback," wide receiver Jamal Agnew said, per talkSPORT. "But add Calvin into that offense off of what we built last year already? The league gotta watch out."