Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin, expected to rebuild entire front office and coaching staff

Less than three years after returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team's executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin has been relieved of his duties, owner Shad Khan said in a statement Wednesday night.

The 73-year-old personnel chief, who coached the Jaguars from 1995-2002 and famously spent 2004-15 at the helm of the New York Giants' staff, was hired after his departure from the Big Apple in 2017. He leaves his post having overseen a combined Jaguars record of 20-26 through just under three seasons.

More to come on this story.