The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a week away. And yet, if you believe general manager Trent Baalke, the Jacksonville Jaguars still do not know who they will be taking with the No. 1 overall pick.

Baalke told reporters on Friday that the team is still considering four players with the top selection, according to ESPN. Baalke also stated that "it's a work in progress" in regards to who they will pick and noted that they have several players graded similarly at the top of the class, which is in line with his statement that four players remain under consideration for the top pick.

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, but in recent weeks, Georgia's Travon Walker is a name that has come up more and more. Before the Jags used the franchise tag on Cam Robinson, tackles like Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State and Evan Neal from Alabama were considered to be in the mix as well.

It's possible those are the four players to whom Baalke is referring, but also that others like Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Texas A&M tackle Charles Cross, and more are also on the list.

Whatever the case, the Jaguars have the opportunity to add the player of their choosing for the second consecutive season. Last year, they landed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. His rookie season under deposed head coach Urban Meyer did not go too well, obviously, which is why they're lined up to make the top overall selection again. Hopefully for their sake, things go better this time around.