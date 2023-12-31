The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to end their losing skid and increase their playoff chances in Week 17 when they host Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on CBS and Paramount+. The home team has dropped four straight and they'll have to play without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the Panthers posted a season-high in points as they fell 33-30 to the Green Bay Packers their last time out. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is at 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are four-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Panthers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Panthers vs. Jaguars

Jaguars vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Jaguars vs. Panthers time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Jaguars vs. Panthers, the model is picking Jacksonville to cover the spread. The Jaguars are in danger of losing their grip on the AFC South, and there is a lot of concern after Lawrence was ruled out. That being said, the Jags have an opportunity to turn things against a Panthers team that couldn't get their third win of the season in Week 16 despite scoring 30 points.

Both teams are coming off of tough losses and will be desperate to get in the win column, although Jacksonville has more to play for with a playoff berth on the line. Carolina could also experience a letdown after not getting the win in an offense-fueled Week 16 game. Plus, the Panthers have lost eight consecutive games on the road, a big reason why the model has the Jaguars covering the spread at home. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS