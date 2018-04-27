Jaire Alexander loses it mid-interview when the Ravens draft Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson
The new Packers cornerback got emotional on-camera when his former college teammate was finally drafted
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night got its happy ending when the Balitmore Ravens traded up to No. 32 to take quarterback Lamar Jackson, who endured a brutal draft process, during which he was told that he might need to switch to wide receiver -- never mind the fact that he won a Heisman Trophy at Louisville by demonstrating the kind of traits that modern-day NFL quarterbacks need to succeed in today's NFL.
It was the kind of happy ending Jackson and quite frankly, the city of Baltimore deserved. And nobody was happier to watch it unfold than Jackson's college teammate, Jaire Alexander.
Earlier in the draft, Alexander, a cornerback out of Louisville, heard his name get called when the Green Bay Packers traded up to make him the 18th overall pick. He was in the middle of an interview when he heard the Ravens take Jackson. And then, he lost it.
Contrast that video with the photo below, which shows how the night was going for Jackson right before the Ravens made a move for him:
Now, Jackson is heading to Baltimore, where he'll backup for Joe Flacco for a season or two before getting his chance to start in the NFL. It's a perfect landing spot for him. Jackson won't be pressured to play immediately, but he's also going to a team that knows it needs to move on from Flacco in the near future. And you better believe that the city will embrace him when the succession takes place. Baltimore's been dying for an exciting, flashy quarterback like Jackson. Finally, they've got one.
Our Jason La Canfora explained the impact of the pick on CBS Sports HQ:
As for Alexander, he gets to join a perennial Super Bowl contender and unlike Jackson, he'll play immediately. After trading away Damarious Randall, the Packers needed another starting cornerback. And they got one in Alexander. Our Pete Prisco gave the Packers an "A" grade for the pick.
Happy feelings all around for two former Louisville players who saw their NFL careers begin perfectly on Thursday night.
