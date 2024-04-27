The Philadelphia Eagles are entering a pivotal draft, looking to improve a roster that lost six of seven to close the season. The Eagles have a few needs at key defensive positions, as they are searching to reshape the defense in Vic Fangio's image.

While the most pressing needs for the Eagles are cornerback, linebacker, safety and an additional edge rusher on defense, the Eagles could search for more depth at wide receiver, pick a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle, and find a starting right guard early in this draft. Philadelphia signed its productive young players to long-term extensions this offseason, searching for the next group of players to join a core group that has already been to a Super Bowl.

The Eagles added Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to highlight the free agent signings. Now the attention turns to the draft to find productive starters, especially with Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22 and two second-round picks to start the round.

This is a pivotal time for the Eagles, so you won't want to miss a second of the action over the three-day spectacle. Here is every single selection the Eagles own for the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round Overall Pick Grade 1 No. 22: CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) B+ 2 No. 40: Cooper DeJean (Iowa) A- 3 70 (from Commanders)

4 120 (from Steelers)

5 152 (from Commanders)

5 171 (compensatory pick)

5 172 (compensatory pick)

6 210 (compensatory pick)



Round 1 (No. 22 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell was the first cornerback taken in the NFL Draft, falling to the Eagles at No. 22 overall. Setting school records for passes defended in a season (25) and career (52), Mitchell has the athleticism to match up with any receiver in man or zone coverage. He had 43 passes defended and 6 interceptions over the last 27 games he played.

Mitchell is a Day 1 starter in the NFL and should challenge for a starting spot immediately, even with Darius Slay and James Bradberry there. He had the most passes defended in FBS (37) over the past two seasons.

Pete Prisco's grade: B+

"The Eagles wait and get the best corner in this draft. That's smart. There was talk of them trading up, but now they land a player who fills a need with age creeping into their defense. Nice pick."

Round 2 (No. 40 overall): Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Eagles traded up to No. 40 and selected DeJean out of Iowa, a player they originally coveted at No. 22. They traded both their second-round picks (No. 50 and No. 53) and a fifth-round pick (No. 161) to move up 10 spots in the draft. The Eagles acquired the No. 40 pick (which they used to select DeJean), a third-round pick (No. 70) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152) from the Commanders.

DeJean is a hybrid player in the secondary who can play outside cornerback, the slot and safety. While the Eagles are settled at cornerback on the outside with the selection of Quinyon Mitchell, DeJean can play the slot or line up next to C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety in 2024. He'll have a major role in the secondary.

DeJean only allowed one catch of 15-plus yards last season and is rarely out of position. He also had 3 pick-sixes last season for the Hawkeyes and is an excellent gunner on special teams. The Eagles have a do-it-all player.

Chris Trapasso's grade: A

"Howie Roseman strikes again. DeJean is a fine tackler, dynamic athlete who can align anywhere and provides plus return ability. Fills a need in this secondary that needs reworking."